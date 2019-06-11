Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
OSHA: Street should have closed before Miami bridge collapse

MIAMI (AP) — A federal workplace safety agency says engineers had knowledge of extensive cracking and failed to order to close a street and shore up a pedestrian bridge before it collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university last year.

A report by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded the size of the cracks warranted the street be shut down immediately.

Investigators say the bridge cracked because of “deficient” design, and blame independent inspectors for not instructing that Florida International University stop traffic.

The findings were first reported Tuesday in the Miami Herald . It includes emails and texts from construction workers alerting supervisors of cracks.

The same agency last year fined contractors more than $86,000 for violations related to the March 15, 2018 collapse.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues investigating.

Associated Press

