Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Off-duty Chicago officer charged in fatal weekend crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old Chicago police officer has been charged with reckless homicide and other crimes after authorities say he crashed his personal car into a restaurant while off duty.

Investigators say Terrance Finley’s car jumped a curb early Sunday and plowed into Tony’s Philly Steak on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring another. Restaurant owner Tawfik Damra says the scene “looked like an earthquake.”

Police say Finley’s blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit. He’s due in court Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Damra says many more customers had left the restaurant just two minutes before the crash.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says Finley will be treated “just like anybody else” who’s accused of a crime.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

8:01 am
President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

7:54 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

Scroll to top
Skip to content