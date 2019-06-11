Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

October trial set in Michigan school stabbing of rival

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — An October trial is scheduled for a young woman accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at their Detroit-area school in an alleged dispute over a boy.

The Macomb Daily reports Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano on Monday set the Oct. 22 trial date for 18-year-old Tanaya Lewis. She’s charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School last September.

Investigators say the attack occurred in front of a teacher and about 20 students, and that Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back.

Lewis, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was found competent to stand trial in December. She’s being held without bond.

___

Information from: The Macomb Daily, http://www.macombdaily.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

6:38 am
Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week
Weather

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

6:14 am
Four wounded in Aurora shooting
Covering Colorado

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

5:45 am
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week
Weather

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

Four wounded in Aurora shooting
Covering Colorado

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content