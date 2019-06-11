Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No charges for Tennessee officer in fatal shooting of man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a Tennessee police officer who fatally shot a man suspected of shooting two people.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Tuesday that a Memphis Police Department lieutenant was acting in self-defense when the officer killed 25-year-old Terrance Deshun Carlton in April 2018.

Weirich’s statement says officers saw Carlton walking in the area where two people were shot and wounded during a robbery. Police said the officer ordered Carlton to stop. Carlton tried to run away but stumbled.

Police said Carlton had something dark in his hand as he rolled over and shouted, “I’m going to kill you.”

The officer fired twice, hitting Carlton. The officer was not identified.

A cellphone and a gun were found nearby.

Associated Press

Associated Press

