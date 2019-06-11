Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Newborn boy rescued from Northern California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby from inside a Northern California dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag shortly before noon Tuesday in the city of Stockton, south of Sacramento.

An apartment resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he’s doing well.

Police found the baby’s 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

It’s unclear how long the child was in the dumpster. Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woodland Park Police telling residents to shelter in place
News

Woodland Park Police telling residents to shelter in place

8:01 pm
New district attorney says public safety is top priority
News

New district attorney says public safety is top priority

7:43 pm
CPW reminds us to be safe while hiking and camping in bear country
Covering Colorado

CPW reminds us to be safe while hiking and camping in bear country

7:34 pm
Woodland Park Police telling residents to shelter in place
News

Woodland Park Police telling residents to shelter in place

New district attorney says public safety is top priority
News

New district attorney says public safety is top priority

CPW reminds us to be safe while hiking and camping in bear country
Covering Colorado

CPW reminds us to be safe while hiking and camping in bear country

Scroll to top
Skip to content