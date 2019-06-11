Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Names released of 3 charged with animal cruelty at dairy

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three former employees of a large northwestern Indiana dairy farm who were charged with animal cruelty following the release of undercover video showing workers kicking and throwing calves.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says officers are searching for the suspects in the alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms.

Video released last week by the animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission shows calves being thrown and kicked in the head at the popular agritourism destination.

Police identified the men Tuesday as 31-year-old Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo Vazquez and 38-year-old Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano.

Prosecutors charged them Monday with misdemeanor beating of a vertebrate animal. Arrest warrants were issued for them. It’s unclear if they have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Associated Press

Associated Press

