Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as June momentum holds

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising early Tuesday as Wall Street continues to thrive in June.

The S&P 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,911. The benchmark index is up nearly 5% so far this month after a 6.6% decline in May.

Technology stocks rose. Broadcom shares gained 2% after the chip maker reached a deal to supply components to Apple.

Tesla gained 2.3% ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Elon Musk is expected to be asked about the company’s stock price, which is down 36% this year.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 2.4% as mining stocks rallied.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 173 points, or 0.7%, to 26,236. The Nasdaq gained 82 points, or 1.1%, to 7,905.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

8:01 am
President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

7:54 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

Scroll to top
Skip to content