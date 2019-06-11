Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mama bear attacks man in LA suburb after dog goes after cub

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mother bear slashed and bit a man in a Los Angeles suburb after the man’s dog tried to attack the bear’s cub and the bear went after the dog.

Sierra Madre Police Chief Jim Hunt tells KTLA that the events unfolded Monday in a backyard of the suburb in foothills next to the Angeles National Forest.

The homeowner kicked the bear to protect the dog and the bear attacked the man but both he and his dog are expected to be OK.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers tranquilized the bears and took them away.

The department says there is increased black bear activity at this time of year but that the bears rarely pose a threat to public safety or to dogs and cats.

Associated Press

