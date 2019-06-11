Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Linda Fairstein condemns Netflix series on Central Park Five

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Central Park Five” prosecutor Linda Fairstein is condemning how she’s portrayed in the Netflix series “When They See Us,” writing that the program is “full of distortions and falsehoods.”

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the film tells of the wrongful conviction of five young black and Latino men for the 1989 assault on a female jogger in Central Park. Fairstein, who headed Manhattan’s sex crimes unit at the time, has long been criticized for her role in the suspects’ interrogation. Fallout from the Netflix show led to her being dropped by her book publisher, Dutton.

In an op-ed Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal, Fairstein said the film’s falsehoods included saying the suspects were held without food and attributing racist remarks to her that she never said.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

8:37 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content