Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Justice’s antitrust chief sketches how he’ll assess big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s antitrust chief is suggesting he’ll take a broad view of how competition is harmed when assessing whether big tech firms should be broken up.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a speech in Israel that antitrust regulators should not just consider whether a company’s dominance leads to higher prices but also weigh such factors as diminished consumer privacy.

Delrahim’s speech, published on the Justice Department’s website, follows reports his agency has been given oversight of potential investigations into Google and Apple.

Delrahim said effects such as when a business gains so much market share that barriers to entry for competitors are prohibitively high should also be considered.

He said acquisitions of competitors can be anti-competitive when they reduce consumer choice, increase prices, hurt quality or slow innovation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Community saves injured goat in Lafayette
Covering Colorado

Community saves injured goat in Lafayette

4:42 pm
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

3:03 pm
Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

2:35 pm
Community saves injured goat in Lafayette
Covering Colorado

Community saves injured goat in Lafayette

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

Scroll to top
Skip to content