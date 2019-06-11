Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury to be picked in man’s trial in Chinese scholar’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jury selection is expected to wrap up in the trial of a former graduate student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen is charged in the 2017 death of Yingying Zhang. Her body was never found.

Jury selection began June 3 in Peoria, Illinois. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

The case is rare instance of the U.S. Justice Department seeking the death penalty in one of the more than 20 states that doesn’t have capital punishment, drawing on U.S. laws that allow executions by federal authorities for exceptional crimes.

The Justice Department cited evidence that Christensen tortured Zhang after taking advantage of the 26-year-old woman’s small size and lack of English-speaking skills to lure her into his car.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

8:01 am
President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

7:54 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations
News

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its popular ‘Pay Your Age’ promotion, with some limitations

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico
News

President Trump travels to Iowa after defending tariff deal with Mexico

Scroll to top
Skip to content