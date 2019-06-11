Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury deadlocks on charges against Arizona border activist

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal jury couldn’t reach a verdict against a border activist charged with conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants in a trial that has drawn attention to humanitarian workers who help people in the U.S. illegally.

Jurors said Tuesday that they were deadlocked in Scott Warren’s trial. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

Defense attorneys argued that the 36-year-old college geography instructor was fulfilling his role as a humanitarian by providing two migrants with water, food and lodging when he was arrested in early 2018.

Prosecutors assert that the men weren’t in distress and that Warren conspired to transport and harbor them at a property used for giving aid to newly arrived migrants in an Arizona town near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

3:03 pm
Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

2:35 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content