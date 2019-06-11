Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Investigators plans briefing on Manhattan chopper crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a helicopter to crash into the roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

The National Transportation Safety Board scheduled a briefing for Tuesday afternoon.

The Monday crash killed the pilot, Tim McCormack. The former fire chief in Clinton Corners, New York, was an experienced pilot.

The crash shook the 750-foot (229-meter) AXA Equitable building, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee.

The helicopter was flying in a driving downpour with low cloud cover and in tightly controlled airspace.

A flight restriction in effect since President Donald Trump took office bans aircraft from flying below 3,000 feet (914 meters) within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of Trump Tower, which is less than a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the crash site.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

11:08 am
Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

10:25 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content