Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida Uber driver has ear medically reattached after fight

FORT LAUDERLDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Uber driver nearly lost an ear in a fight in a parking garage at a Florida airport.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports 26-year-old Sir-Christian Alexander Gordon appeared in court Thursday to face a charge of aggravated battery. The charge stems from what authoritities describe as a road rage fight May 22 with Uber driver Joseph Soriero at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Gordon approaching Soriero and poking him in the face. Soreiro attempted to swing a punch at Gordon, but missed. Gordon is then seen punching Soriero multiple times, including while he’s on the ground.

Soriero’s attorney says his client’s left ear had to be reattached with a medical tissue adhesive.

Gordon’s bondsman told the judge the defendant acted in self-defense. Gordon’s out on bond.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Disney releases trailer for “Frozen 2”
News

Disney releases trailer for “Frozen 2”

12:53 pm
Target recalls toodler rain boots over choking hazard
News

Target recalls toodler rain boots over choking hazard

12:12 pm
Texas man dies when commercial raft flips on Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

Texas man dies when commercial raft flips on Arkansas River

12:05 pm
Disney releases trailer for “Frozen 2”
News

Disney releases trailer for “Frozen 2”

Target recalls toodler rain boots over choking hazard
News

Target recalls toodler rain boots over choking hazard

Texas man dies when commercial raft flips on Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

Texas man dies when commercial raft flips on Arkansas River

Scroll to top
Skip to content