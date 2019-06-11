Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscars date for late February

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars will be headed back to late February after next year’s show.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that the 93rd and 94th ceremonies will be held on Feb. 28, 2021 and Feb. 27, 2022 respectively.

The 2020 show was moved up significantly on the calendar to Feb. 9, drastically truncating the awards season calendar.

But the organization that puts on the show says that the following two shows will remain on the last Sunday of February to account for events like the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays.

The Oscars have in recent years faced declining viewership, but this year saw an uptick with a hostless show. They will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Associated Press

Associated Press

