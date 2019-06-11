Ex-UCLA gynecologist pleads not guilty to patient sex abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A retired gynecologist who worked at the University of California, Los Angeles for decades has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two patients and the campus is asking anyone who may have other complaints against him to step forward.

Dr. James Heaps pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual battery by fraud against two patients in 2017 and 2018. He also pleaded not guilty to a count of sexual exploitation of a patient and was released without bail.

The patients weren’t UCLA students but were seen at Heaps’ office on the UCLA campus.

Heaps’ attorney says the allegations are baseless.

Heaps served part-time at the student health center from 1989 to 2010 and later worked at UCLA under contract. His contract wasn’t renewed in 2018 after an investigation into the sex-abuse allegations and he retired.

