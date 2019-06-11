Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-housemate: Former model, boyfriend killed doctor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend murdered a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas, according to a former roommate whose cooperation with prosecutors could get her probation in the case.

Diana Nicole Pena pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder after the slaying, reduced from a murder charge.

She told a judge she knew at the time that her former housemates, Kelsey Turner and Jon Kennison, killed Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Details were submitted under seal, with Turner and Kennison due in court Thursday on murder and conspiracy charges. Their attorneys say they’ll plead not guilty.

Pena’s attorney, Jess Matsuda, says the 31-year-old Pena had nothing to do with Burchard’s death.

His body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s car in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

3:03 pm
Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

2:35 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

Scroll to top
Skip to content