Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report, Russian threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats angling to spotlight damning allegations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report are focusing Wednesday on contacts between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

The House Intelligence Committee has invited two former leaders of the FBI’s national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller’s investigation.

Both ex-FBI officials, Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, retired from the bureau before it launched its investigation into the Trump campaign in summer 2016. By inviting them instead of agents involved in the investigation, Democrats are giving center stage to career officials more likely to be seen as neutral.

It is unclear whether Republicans will seek to undermine the credibility of the witnesses, or merely try to minimize their testimony by noting that they weren’t part of the investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

9:18 pm
Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

9:15 pm
Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

8:01 pm
360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: National Popular Vote Update

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Funding approved for permanent homeless shelter in Pueblo

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted
News

Woodland Park standoff ends with suspect found dead, shelter in place order lifted

Scroll to top
Skip to content