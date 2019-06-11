Don’t worry about HBO post-‘Game of Thrones’

NEW YORK (AP) — Every time a popular HBO series ends, the network faces questions about how it would be able to survive. This year, the questions came after the “Game of Thrones” finale.

Early indications from the Nielsen company are that HBO will do fine, thank you.

The second-season debut of “Big Little Lies” was on Sunday was up 34 percent in viewership from the series premiere. Nielsen said it reached 2.5 million across HBO’s various platforms on Sunday. The miniseries “Chernobyl” also did very well for HBO, with each episode averaging 8 million viewers.

The NBA Finals continued with desultory ratings on ABC. But at least it’s a hit in Canada, which isn’t covered by Nielsen ratings.