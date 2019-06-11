Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Deputies: Alligator bit off piece of patrol car in Louisiana

MOORINGSPORT, La. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana say an alligator took a bite out of one of their patrol cars.

WBRZ-TV reports deputies were called Monday to Louisiana Highway 1 in Caddo Parish after someone spotted the gator in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were waiting for wildlife removal experts to arrive when the alligator chomped off a piece of the front bumper. Deputies estimate the alligator was 8 feet (2.4 meters) long.

A photo from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows the reptile in grass next to what appears to be the black rectangular grill of the car.

Authorities say the gator escaped before the wildlife removal experts arrived.

___

Information from: WBRZ-TV, http://www.wbrz.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

1:29 pm
Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

1:17 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

Scroll to top
Skip to content