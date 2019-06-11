Days after storm, clean up continues in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two days after a storm barreled through Dallas, whole trees can still be seen where they fell, hundreds of traffic signals remain out and the work to restore power to thousands of people is ongoing.

Near downtown, a fallen crane that killed a woman and injured five other people is still embedded in the side of an apartment building.

While severe weather is common in North Texas, Sunday’s storm stood out because it hit one of America’s most populous urban areas with such force.

National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby says the wind gusts of up to 71 mph were generated when storms that developed in Oklahoma moved south, slamming cold air into the warm, humid atmosphere over Texas.

At the peak, the state’s largest electric utility reported more than 350,000 customers without power in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That number was down to roughly 78,000 by Tuesday afternoon.