Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Daily HIV prevention pill urged for healthy people at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — New recommendations urge doctors to prescribe a daily prevention pill to people at high risk of HIV infection.

Studies show Truvada cuts the chances that someone who’s still healthy becomes infected from risky sex or injection drug use. But with nearly 40,000 new HIV infections each year in the U.S., only a fraction of people who could benefit are prescribed the drug for prevention.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says people at high risk of infection include those with an HIV-positive sexual partner, those who have sex without a condom with people at high risk of HIV, and those who inject drugs.

The recommendations were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

8:37 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content