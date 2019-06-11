Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Closing arguments end in trial of ex-Michigan State dean

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He’s accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Tuesday that Strampel had “complete indifference” to overseeing Nassar and corruptly used sexual innuendo with students.

Defense attorney John Dakmak said using inappropriate language is not a crime. He said a host people had oversight of Nassar.

Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar molested them when he was a physician.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

8:37 am
Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

8:19 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25
Covering Colorado

Arrest made for death of woman found dumped at abandoned truck stop on I-25

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Former firefighter to be sentenced today on child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content