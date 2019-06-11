Closing arguments end in trial of ex-Michigan State dean

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He’s accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Tuesday that Strampel had “complete indifference” to overseeing Nassar and corruptly used sexual innuendo with students.

Defense attorney John Dakmak said using inappropriate language is not a crime. He said a host people had oversight of Nassar.

Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar molested them when he was a physician.