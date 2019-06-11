Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bail reduced for man accused in LSU basketball player death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting an LSU basketball player has had his bail reduced by more than half so he can participate in certain programs.

News outlets report a judge cut 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson’s bail from $350,000 to $149,000 on Monday. The change allows Simpson to go through Baton Rouge Parish Prison programs not offered to anyone with bails greater than $150,000.

Judge Donald Johnson says if anyone attempts to bail out Simpson, another court date would be set and evidence would be presented.

Simpson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot in the head during a fight outside of a fraternity party near Southern University.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

2:12 pm
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

1:29 pm
Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

1:17 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash
Covering Colorado

TRAFFIC ALERT: NB right lane on I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway blocked due to crash

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone
Covering Colorado

Reminder: please leave baby wildlife alone

Scroll to top
Skip to content