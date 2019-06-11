Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bagged lunch sparks inmate fight in courthouse holding cell

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A dispute over a banana and a cookie apparently sparked a fight between two inmates in a holding cell at a Pennsylvania courthouse.

Authorities say 18-year-old Ryshawn Crawford and a 35-year-old man were at the Indiana County courthouse for unrelated matters on Friday when Crawford said he wanted the other man’s bagged lunch. The other inmate gave Crawford the sandwich but refused to surrender the other two items.

Crawford then allegedly attacked the other man, who wasn’t seriously injured. The fight was quickly broken up by sheriff’s deputies and Crawford was charged with assault, harassment and strangulation.

Crawford is serving a five-year state prison sentence term for robbery conspiracy. The other inmate is in Indiana County jail on a DUI-related charge.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

6:38 am
Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week
Weather

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

6:14 am
Four wounded in Aurora shooting
Covering Colorado

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

5:45 am
Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Suspect in custody following overnight fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week
Weather

Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

Four wounded in Aurora shooting
Covering Colorado

Four wounded in Aurora shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content