Authorities: cocaine seized from Port of Savannah container

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve seized more than 21 kilograms (47 pounds) of cocaine and arrested two people during a warehouse raid in Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Tuesday that federal and local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the warehouse in Augusta on June 7. He said they discovered the cocaine in a shipping container transported from the Port of Savannah.

They arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Alexander Pujols and 40-year-old Fausto Mendez Ramos. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two men had attorneys who could comment.

Christine said the seizure and arrests were part of renewed efforts to scrutinize shipments into the port. Since October, Christine says authorities have seized more than 1,300 kilograms (2,900 pounds) of cocaine, worth at least $53 million.

Associated Press

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts restrictions on Arkansas river west of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

3:03 pm
Colorado GOP drops recall efforts against Rep. Tom Sullivan
Covering Colorado

2:35 pm
Arkansas River at Cañon City expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning
Covering Colorado

2:12 pm
