Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Arkansas ex-lawmaker’s family saddened, angered by her death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a former Arkansas lawmaker whose body was found at her home last week say they’re saddened and angered by her death, and are confident authorities are using all their resources to solve her killing.

Dozens of Arkansas lawmakers and others gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to remember former state Sen. Linda Collins, whose death is being investigated as a homicide. The body of Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Police have not named a suspect or announced an arrest in Collins’ death.

The statement was released by Collins’ two adult children and her father. Collins’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning in Pocahontas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

11:08 am
Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

10:25 am
Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

9:26 am
A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River
Covering Colorado

A man is dead after his raft flipped over in the Arkansas River

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opening second restaurant in Colorado Springs

Best viewer photos of May 2019
Photo Galleries

Best viewer photos of May 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content