$1.6B pipeline proposed to move North Dakota crude oil

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two companies are proposing a $1.6 billion pipeline to move North Dakota crude oil, though the route has not been disclosed.

The proposed pipeline would be the biggest such project in the state since the Dakota Access pipeline that sparked violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement in 2016 and 2017.

Houston-based Phillips 66 and Casper, Wyoming-based Bridger Pipeline announced the joint venture called Liberty Pipeline on Monday. It’s designed to move 350,000 barrels of oil daily from western North Dakota’s oil patch to Cushing, Oklahoma.

The route of the pipeline has not been disclosed publicly or to North Dakota regulators. The companies say in a statement the project “will utilize existing pipeline and utility corridors and advanced construction techniques to limit environmental and community impact.”

Associated Press

