Woodstock 50 festival: Watkins Glen terminates site license

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The fate of the Woodstock 50 festival is further in doubt after Watkins Glen International announced it’s not hosting the anniversary event.

Watkins Glen issued a two-sentence statement Monday saying it had terminated the site license for the festival “pursuant to provisions of the contract.”

A representative of the festival says a comment will be issued soon.

The festival scheduled Aug. 16-18 has faced a series of issues since a falling-out with backer Amplifi Live in April. Woodstock co-founder and 50th anniversary festival organizer Michael Lang filed a lawsuit against the investor.

The festival announced last month that investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. had signed on as a financial adviser to pull money together.

The tentative lineup includes Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Dead & Company and Imagine Dragons.