Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

United Technologies’ departure another blow to Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s reputation has taken another major blow with the announcement that United Technologies Corp. will be moving its headquarters to Massachusetts as part of its planned merger with Raytheon.

United Technologies will join other corporations that have pulled operations out of Connecticut in the last few years. General Electric moved its headquarters from Fairfield to Boston, and MassMutual closed a major office in Enfield while expanding operations in Massachusetts.

Quinnipiac University business professor David Cadden says the departures are giving Connecticut a reputation for being hostile toward businesses, whether that is true or not.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says nearly all of United Technologies’ 19,000 employees in Connecticut will remain in the state, while about 100 top executives and other workers will move to the new headquarters near Boston.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow
Covering Colorado

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow

1:41 pm
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

12:34 pm
NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper
Breaking News

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

12:19 pm
Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow
Covering Colorado

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper
Breaking News

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

Scroll to top
Skip to content