Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump threatens tariffs if China’s Xi doesn’t meet with him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says if Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) doesn’t meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this month, additional tariffs will go into effect.

But Trump says he expects Xi to attend.

Trump made the threat during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning. Trump appeared to have called in response to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which had criticized Trump for using the threat of tariffs to force Mexico to do more to halt the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border.

Trump is going after the chamber, saying it has its priorities wrong.

Trump says: “They have to start representing the United States, not just the companies that are members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

7:45 am
Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

7:20 am
Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

6:49 am
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

Scroll to top
Skip to content