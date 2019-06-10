Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Woodstock 50 in talks with alternate venue

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the Woodstock 50 festival (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A principal organizer of the Woodstock 50 festival says he and others are in discussions with another venue to host the event after Watkins Glen International pulled out.

Gregory Peck said organizers “look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”

Earlier Monday, Watkins Glen issued a statement saying it had terminated the site license for the festival scheduled for Aug. 16-18.

The festival has faced a series of issues since a falling-out with backer Amplifi Live in April.

The festival announced last month that investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. had signed on as a financial adviser to pull money together.

The tentative lineup includes Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Dead & Company and Imagine Dragons.

___

5:10 p.m.

The fate of the Woodstock 50 festival is further in doubt after Watkins Glen International announced it’s not hosting the anniversary event.

Watkins Glen issued a two-sentence statement Monday saying it had terminated the site license for the festival “pursuant to provisions of the contract.”

A representative of the festival says a comment will be issued soon.

The festival scheduled Aug. 16-18 has faced a series of issues since a falling-out with backer Amplifi Live in April. Woodstock co-founder and 50th anniversary festival organizer Michael Lang filed a lawsuit against the investor.

The festival announced last month that investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. had signed on as a financial adviser to pull money together.

The tentative lineup includes Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Dead & Company and Imagine Dragons.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs
Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Regency Tower residents gather belongings
Regency Tower residents gather belongings

Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City
Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City

