Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tech on trial: House panel begins review of market power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big Tech is about to become big politics in Washington.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday will launch its investigation into the market dominance of Silicon Valley’s biggest names, including Facebook, Google and Amazon. The hearing will look at the impact of the tech giants’ platforms on news content, the media and the spread of misinformation online.

In a Capitol steeped in partisanship, the committee’s investigation of tech market power stands out. Not only is it bipartisan, but it’s also the first such review by Congress of a sector that for more than a decade has enjoyed favored status and a light touch from federal regulators.

Some lawmakers warn that the technology companies have become monopolies, and several Democratic presidential candidates say they should be broken up on antitrust grounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger
News

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

9:10 pm
Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project
Covering Colorado

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

9:10 pm
Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

9:05 pm
High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger
News

High Arkansas River levels mean fun, danger

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project
Covering Colorado

Businesses fear impacts of upcoming Highway 24 project

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Co. Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo West

Scroll to top
Skip to content