Supreme Court rules against oil drilling platform workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against workers on oil drilling platforms off California who argued they should be paid for the off-work time they spend on the platform, including sleeping.

The high court said Monday that federal law applies to the workers and doesn’t require them to be paid for nonworking time spent at their work location. The workers had argued that California law should apply. California law would require them to be compensated for that time.

The case impacts approximately two dozen oil platforms off California’s coast.

Associated Press

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

7:45 am
Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

7:20 am
Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

6:49 am
