Sleeping with the TV on may make you gain weight

CHICAGO (AP) — A new study suggests dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your body clock and lead to weight gain and even obesity.

Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health found that those who reported sleeping at night in a room with a television or a light on were more likely to gain at least 11 pounds over about five years than those who slept in darkness.

The study bolsters other evidence suggesting that too much exposure to light at night could pose health risks.

Exactly how is uncertain but scientists think disruption in release of hormones related to sleep and appetite may be involved.

The research was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.