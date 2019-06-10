Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sentencing set for man who tried to fight for Islamic State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group is being sentenced.

Federal court documents show sentencing is set for Monday morning for 20-year-old Zakaryia Abdin in Charleston. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Abdin pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He was arrested at Charleston’s airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say Abdin told an agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter he wanted to torture an American.

Authorities say that at age 16, Abdin talked about robbing a gun store to get weapons to kill soldiers.

He was arrested, pleaded guilty, and a parole board agreed to his early release after a year.

Associated Press

