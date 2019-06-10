Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Newly hatched Andean condor chick dies in Pittsburgh aviary

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The first Andean condor chick to be hatched at a bird zoo in Pittsburgh since 2007 is dead, a few days after it hatched.

The National Aviary said Monday the male condor, Lurch, had been seen removing the chick from the nest on Sunday, two days after it hatched.

Andean condors are the world’s largest flying birds, with wingspans of about 10 feet (3 meters). They typically lay one egg a year.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says the female condor, Lianni, has produced four previous chicks, and three were released into the wild.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

3:39 pm
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

3:26 pm
Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

3:10 pm
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

Scroll to top
Skip to content