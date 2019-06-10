Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Naked man shot by officer: Georgia county dropped from suit

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed civil rights claims against a Georgia county after a police officer shot an unarmed, naked man.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen, who’s white, killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill, a black veteran with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, in 2015. Hill’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Olsen and the county, claiming officials failed to provide adequate training for interacting with mentally ill people.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled last week that DeKalb County’s training on use of force and interactions with mentally ill people followed best law enforcement practices.

The claims against Olsen remain.

Hill was wandering around his apartment complex without clothes when a manager called 911. Olsen was dispatched to the scene and shot Hill shortly after arriving.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

3:26 pm
Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

3:10 pm
Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center
Covering Colorado

Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center

2:18 pm
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center
Covering Colorado

Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center

Scroll to top
Skip to content