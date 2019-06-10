Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge rejects Indiana AG’s bid to block abortion clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Indiana’s attorney general to prevent an abortion clinic from opening in northern Indiana.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Friday denied Attorney General Curtis Hill’s request for an immediate stay to prevent the clinic from opening until Indiana’s appeal is considered.

The South Bend Tribune reports Barker wrote that she’s allowing the South Bend clinic that will perform medication-induced abortions to open confident that it “could and will be regulated by the state.”

Barker granted an injunction May 31 allowing the Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance to open the clinic without a state-required license, pending a final ruling in the case.

Indiana health officials haven’t issued the nonprofit a clinic license, saying the group hasn’t provided requested safety documentation.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

