Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Infowars to pay $15K for unauthorized Pepe the Frog posters

Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls.

Infowars host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie.

An article posted on Infowars’ website calls it a “strategic victory” for Jones.

One of Furie’s attorneys says the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from poster sales.

Furie says he didn’t authorize Infowars to sell a “MAGA” poster depicting Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and others.

A jury trial for Furie’s lawsuit was scheduled to begin July 16 in Los Angeles.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City
Breaking News

Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City

12:19 pm
Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10
Covering Colorado

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

11:43 am
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

11:06 am
Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City
Breaking News

Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10
Covering Colorado

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

Scroll to top
Skip to content