Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hundreds march to honor memory of Texas girl Maleah Davis

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of people marched to honor the memory of a 4-year-old Houston girl who was missing for several weeks before her remains were found last month in Arkansas.

Family members of Maleah Davis as well as area residents walked through downtown Houston on Sunday.

After the march, people gathered at City Hall. Craig Davis, Maleah’s father, spoke briefly, thanking the crowd for their support and saying the march meant so much to his family.

The city of Houston declared Sunday as “Maleah Davis Day.” Later in the evening, officials lit up City Hall in pink lights, which was the girl’s favorite color.

Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, is jailed on a tampering with evidence charge in the case. Authorities say additional charges could be filed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

11:06 am
2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

11:00 am
Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

10:07 am
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

Scroll to top
Skip to content