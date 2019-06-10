Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hey, can you spare a kidney? Man campaigns for transplant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is getting creative while trying to find a kidney donor.

The Johnson City Press reports 62-year-old Jeff Shevell is making T-shirts and car signs and launching a social media campaign to urge potential donors to share their spare kidneys with him or others in need.

Shevell has battled kidney disease for over 15 years. Faced with either beginning dialysis or getting a transplant, he launched his “share your spare” campaign to find a match.

The paper reports Shevell is on a transplant list in Virginia and in the process of being placed on a list at a Tennessee medical center.

Shevell told the paper his goal is to get others to join donation registries in the hopes they can help one of the 100,000 Americans awaiting transplants.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow
Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper
NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

