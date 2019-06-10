Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-Virginia attorney general named to US immigration post

WASHINGTON (AP) — An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies has been named acting director of the agency that manages legal immigration.

Ken Cuccinelli (koo-chih-NEHL’-ee) will oversee U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Cuccinelli is a former Virginia attorney general and has advocated for denying citizenship to the American-born children of parents living in the U.S. illegally and for limiting in-state tuition at public universities to citizens or legal residents.

Cuccinelli’s name has been mentioned for months to become part of the administration, including as possible Homeland Security secretary or as an immigration czar.

It’s unclear if Trump will nominate Cuccinelli for the permanent position. That would require Senate confirmation, which could be difficult.

The position opened after Trump forced the resignation of Lee Francis Cissna. Trump believed he wasn’t doing enough. Cissna said he worked “passionately.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

11:06 am
2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

11:00 am
Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

10:07 am
How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?
News

How much do you spend on dad for Father’s Day?

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15
Covering Colorado

2019 Colorado Renaissance Fair kicks of June 15

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
News

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

Scroll to top
Skip to content