Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away appeals from two Kansas men who were convicted of violating federal law regulating silencers. The men argued that the constitutional right “to keep and bear arms” includes silencers.

Kansas and seven other states joined in a court filing urging the justices to hear the appeal. The states said the court should affirm that the Second Amendment protects “silencers and other firearms accessories.”

President Donald Trump’s administration asked the court to stay out of the case and leave the convictions in place.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

7:45 am
Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

7:20 am
Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

6:49 am
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

Scroll to top
Skip to content