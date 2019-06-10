Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Closing arguments next in trial of ex-Michigan State dean

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a former medical school dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office — both felonies — and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. He is accused of sexually harassing female students and failing to ensure Nassar was following patient restrictions ordered in 2014.

Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar molested them when he was a physician.

The closings are scheduled Tuesday in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom.

Strampel was the first person charged after Michigan’s attorney general launched an investigation 1½ years ago into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar. A former university president and an ex-women’s gymnastics coach also face charges.

Associated Press

