Authorities ID man who died after Wisconsin mini-triathlon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man apparently accidentally drowned during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3 mini-triathlon in Lake Monona.

The Dane County medical examiner’s office on Monday identified the man as 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove.

The medical examiner’s office says preliminary autopsy results confirm that McCulloch’s death “was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event.” Additional tests are underway.

McCulloch was taken out of the water Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His death remains under investigation.

A second man also was taken out of the water about an hour later and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster says he remained in the hospital Monday.

Associated Press

