Arraignment for Mexico megachurch leader pushed back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arraignment for the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo and two followers on child rape and human trafficking charges has been pushed back to June 21.

Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday following their arrest last week. A fourth follower remains at large.

Joaquín García remains in custody on $50 million bail, believed to be the highest ever set in Los Angeles County. His attorneys and worshippers say he will be exonerated.

The prosecutors say the judge should bar Joaquín García’s lawyers from working with and sharing information with members of the church for fear they might harass or intimidate potential witnesses. The defense lawyers say that’s not fair to their client.

Judge Francis Bennett says the parties must compromise.

Associated Press

