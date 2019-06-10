Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

APNewsBreak: Naval War College head reassigned pending probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy says the president of the U.S. Naval War College has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of an inspector general investigation.

The reassignment of Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley on Monday comes days after The Associated Press reported on the investigation amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Harley told the AP the fiscal strain was because the Navy hasn’t fully funded new missions. He says he has a lighthearted leadership style.

High-ranking officials including the Navy secretary are due on campus this week for a strategy forum and graduation at the elite school, which grooms future admirals and generals.

The Navy says Provost Lewis M. Duncan has temporarily assumed the president’s duties.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

7:45 am
Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

7:20 am
Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

6:49 am
City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions
Covering Colorado

City Council discussing relaxation of Accessory Dwelling Units restrictions

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report
Capitol Watch

Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1
News

Crane collapses onto apartment complex in Dallas, killing 1

Scroll to top
Skip to content