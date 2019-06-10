Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Andy Cohen pushes to allow surrogacy agreements in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andy Cohen has joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in pushing to legalize paid gestational surrogacy, in which a woman is compensated for carrying a baby for its parents.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host and the Democratic governor held a news conference Monday in New York City to call on state lawmakers to pass the bill before they adjourn for the year next week.

New York is one of only two states that expressly forbids gestational surrogacy contracts. Critics say the ban forces infertile or same-sex couples to find surrogates in other states, an expensive and difficult process unavailable to many couples.

Cohen has son born through a surrogate. He is the executive producer of such reality series as “Real Housewives.”

The Senate plans to vote on repealing the ban Tuesday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

3:39 pm
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

3:26 pm
Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

3:10 pm
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

Scroll to top
Skip to content