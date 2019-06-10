Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it’s unclear how often it’s used. Some legal groups have raised concerns about use of forced medication.

Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs
News

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

6:48 pm
Regency Tower residents gather belongings
Covering Colorado

Regency Tower residents gather belongings

6:34 pm
Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City
Covering Colorado

Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City

6:20 pm
Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs
News

Ramp metering on the way to I-25 through Colorado Springs

Regency Tower residents gather belongings
Covering Colorado

Regency Tower residents gather belongings

Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City
Covering Colorado

Rising water in Arkansas River attracting people to Cañon City

Scroll to top
Skip to content